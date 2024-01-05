The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist let their wedding guests know what gifts they wanted with a registry. So, what items did the couple ask for while celebrating their big day?

What Was On ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Wedding Registry?

Throughout the wedding special on January 4, 2024, Gerry and Theresa shared that they had a registry on Amazon for their guests to shop of off.

“We are so excited to share our Amazon Wedding Registry with you all,” the couple wrote at the top of the website page. “We hope this curated list inspires you and your loved ones on your own special days.”

The list included several products ranging from a Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine, a steam mop, a picnic basket, a bird house and a pickleball set.

Did ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Theresa Nist Have a Bachelorette Party?

While Theresa and Gerry likely got many gifts listed on their registry, fans got to watch the bride open one gift from her friends and former costars during her bachelorette party. While spending the day with Susan Noles, Ellen Goltzer, Faith Martin and Sandra Mason, Theresa opened up a set of Lorren Home Trends Opera Red Wine Glass.

“These are really gorgeous,” she said as she passed the glasses around to the women so that they could make a toast. Theresa added, “Thank you. You girls are so wonderful.”

Not only did the women share the toast, but they also celebrated with a photo shoot in which they wore lingerie.

When Did The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa Get Married?

Gerry and Theresa tied the knot during a televised ceremony on January 4, 2024. The event was attended by several Bachelor Nation stars, while former Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles served as the officiant.

Courtesy of Theresa Nist/Instagram

Prior to the ceremony, the couple revealed they didn’t want to waste any time after they got engaged during the season 1 finale in November 2023.

“We’re old!” Gerry explained during a December 2023 interview. “Think about it this way … you can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life. When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left. We didn’t want to put off what we really felt was right. When the obstacle of geography was overcome, which was something that I thought would hold us back with timing, we really didn’t have any problems.”