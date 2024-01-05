The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima left fans worried when she revealed she was hospitalized and underwent surgery on her 65th birthday. Why was she hospitalized and how is she doing now?

Why Was Leslie Fhima Hospitalized?

Leslie took to Instagram on December 28, 2023, to reveal she had been hospitalized.

“I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday. I spent it in the hospital,” Leslie explained via her Instagram Story. “Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER.”

She then revealed that she had to undergo surgery to fix the problem. “[It was] just something so random,” Leslie continued. “Actually, scar tissue from an appendectomy I had when I was 18 years old. If you have severe stomach issues, don’t wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did.”

What Has Leslie Fhima Said About Her Health Scare?

Leslie reflected on the health scare just two days later, revealing that she was grateful to have turned 65.

“Thank you to everyone, from the bottom of my heart, for the amazing birthday messages that I received,” she wrote on December 30, 2023. “I am so appreciative and grateful for everyone that supports me on a daily basis. This has been an amazing year for me and I count my blessings daily.”

Did Leslie Fhima Attend Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Wedding?

The yoga instructor was back on her feet in enough time to attend Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding on January 4, 2024.

“Hey guys, happy new year! I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for all your kind and encouraging words while I was in the hospital and then when I got home and now I’m definitely on the mend,” she shared via Instagram on January 3, 2024. “I’m feeling so much better that now I get to go to the wedding, and I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa in their beautiful day, and I know it’s going to be really really amazing. Bye!”

ABC

As promised, Leslie was there for the big day and posed for photos with Bachelor Nation stars Trista Sutter, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Molly Mesnick, Rachel Recchia and Golden Bachelor costar Faith Martin before the ceremony.

She was even interviewed before the nuptials and said she was happy to support the couple.

Shortly after Leslie spoke to the cameras, fans rushed to social media to note how great she looked. “Leslie looks stunning,” one person wrote, while another said she looked “gorgeous.”