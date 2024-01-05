Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are set to be married on January 4, 2024, and they will do so during a live televised ceremony. The couple are exchanging vows in front of family and friends, but will fellow Golden Bachelor star Leslie Fhima attend the wedding?

Did Leslie Fhima Attend Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Wedding?

After spending her 65th birthday in the hospital with a bowel obstruction, in late December 2023, Leslie revealed via her Instagram Story that she was on the mend and would be attending Gerry and Theresa’s wedding.

“Hey guys, happy new year! I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for all your kind and encouraging words while I was in the hospital and then when I got home and now I’m definitely on the mend,” she shared on January 3. “I’m feeling so much better that now I get to go to the wedding, and I can’t wait to support Gerry and Teresa in their beautiful day, and I know it’s going to be really really amazing. Bye!”

The reality star later shared a series of photos from the couple’s big day as she relaxed with other Bachelor Nation stars ahead of the ceremony. Among the familiar faces was Trista Sutter, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Molly Mesnick, Rachel Recchia and former Golden Bachelor alum Faith Martin.

Leslie was also interviewed before the nuptials and said she was happy to support the couple on their big day.

Were Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist Friends During ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Theresa appeared on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on December 2, 2023, just days after Gerry proposed ​during the Golden Bachelor finale. She told hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that she’d love to invite “every single one” of her fellow cast mates to the wedding.

“I would invite Leslie,” Theresa said. “I don’t know if she would come.”

The two women grew close during filming and Theresa even described Leslie as one of her closest friends.

“I cooked her dinner, she taught me exercise routines,” Theresa said about her friendship with Leslie. “We sat and talked a lot. We, all the time, cried together. So this isn’t fun to have that happen to any other human being. I didn’t like that. And along those same lines, I was really good friends with Faith, so I would say the people I was the closest with in the house were Faith and Leslie. How does that happen?”

In a December 26, ​2023, appearance on ​LIVE With Kelly and Mark, Theresa confessed that she was heartbroken the night Gerry chose to send Leslie home.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

“I really haven’t seen the final episode yet, so I’ve yet to see Leslie and that was a really difficult moment for me,” Theresa admitted. “I cried my eyes out that night.”

How Did Gerry Turner ​Split With Leslie Fhima?

While Gerry and Leslie seemed friendly during her appearance on After the Final Rose, the fitness instructor let loose with her true feelings about how he handled the situation. Leslie didn’t give details about the conversation she and Gerry had in the fantasy suites, but she claimed that was what gave her hope that Gerry would choose her.

“Those words gave me 100 percent certainty that I was your girl,” Leslie said. “And your words just meant so much to me, and that’s why I was blindsided. Because I wasn’t sure how it changed or what happened.”

To his credit, the retired restaurateur apologized for misleading Leslie.

“I’m so sorry, Leslie. I’m so sorry. And when I came onto the show, my head was ready to go through the process [and] send people home,” Gerry said. “But what I realized is my heart wasn’t ready. And with each passing rose ceremony and, especially with you, it became more and more difficult.”