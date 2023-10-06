The Golden Bachelor has given Bachelor Nation plenty of reasons to smile, by introducing so many incredible women to the franchise. Kathy Swarts is one of the contestants competing for Gerry Turner’s heart on season 1 of the dating show.

Who Is Kathy Swarts From ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Kathy is a retired educational consultant from Texas. Her passions include traveling and “any activity that puts her in the great outdoors,” per her ABC bio. She definitely has a sense of adventure and is an avid kayaker, hiker and skier. The TV personality has been to three continents and has a dream to one day visit the other four.

Though she loves everything going on in her life, the former educator is looking for someone special to spend her golden years with.

“I am so ready to show the world that a 70-year-old woman has energy, passion and can truly enjoy life!” she said.

Kathy definitely made a lasting impression on the audience and on Gerry. “When I’m 100, I plan to still be good-looking,” she quipped during the second episode of the season while on a group date with the other women. That night, the rose ceremony was full of anticipation as Kathy watched Gerry hand out roses to the other women. Finally, she snagged the very last rose and was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Even though it seems like the show is kicking off without a hitch, there is some major drama ready to unfold. In the preview of episode 3, Kathy was seen storming off during a conversation with some of the other women. “Zip your lip,” she could be heard saying in one confessional.

Does Kathy Swarts Have Kids?

Kathy is a mother to three children and a grandmother to two grandchildren. The little ones adorably call her “Kiki.” Her Instagram account is full of photos of her family and her travels. It’s clear the world traveler has a lot of love to give!

“Back in the day, when acting grown-up was the goal, people would demand that I act my age, not my shoe size,” Kathy wrote on Instagram in August 2023. “Turns out, I’m still not fulfilling others’ expectations — mostly because I have my own and they fit me just fine. At age 70, I am active, generous, open-minded and adventurous.”