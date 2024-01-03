Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married in a live televised event on January 4, 2024. The couple is set to be surrounded by family and friends, but some familiar faces will show as well!

Which Bachelor Nation Stars Are Going to at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Wedding?

In classic Bachelor Nation fashion, stars will be attending Gerry and Theresa’s wedding. Favorites including Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Trista and Ryan Sutter, Wells Adams and Ben Higgins will be present to celebrate the couple, Us Weekly confirmed.

Meanwhile, Golden Bachelor contestants Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts, Ellen Goltzer, April Lynn Kirkwood, Nancy Hulkower and Natascha Hardee all reunited ahead of the wedding, taking to social media to confirm they’d be in attendance.

“Airport reunion before we celebrate love & see two special people tie the [knot],” April wrote on Instagram alongside a group photo of the ladies picking up their bags.

Susan Noles Will Officiate Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Wedding

Fellow Golden Bachelor star Susan Noles is set to officiate Gerry and Theresa’s wedding. Susan, who fans compared to Kris Jenner throughout the season, officiates weddings offcamera, so her turn for Gerry and Theresa is nothing new.

She previously revealed that Gerry and Theresa were the ones to suggest she take the gig.

“The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show,” Susan told Glamour on January 2, 2024. “Gerry’s my buddy and now Teresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth. But I’m really glad they did.”

Will Leslie Fhima Attend Gerry and Theresa’s Wedding?

As of now, it’s hard to say. Fans saw Gerry and Leslie’s heartbreaking split after the fantasy suites during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, and Leslie was devastated after the ​breakup. While the fitness instructor and the retired restaurateur seemed cordial during After the Final Rose, Leslie didn’t hold back on her feelings toward how Gerry ended things.

“I just want to tell you, Gerry, that I fell in love with you for so many reasons. I really did. I mean, the way you looked at me and your eyes sparkled, the way ​your nose prickled when you talked to me, the way we made each other laugh all the time. You got my stupid humor. I was myself with you completely,” Leslie said on stage. “The most important thing I fell in love with was your integrity. And because of your integrity, your words meant so much to me. I didn’t take them for granted. I took them and I put them in my heart, OK?”

“Those words gave me 100 percent certainty that I was your girl,” she continued. “And your words just meant so much to me, and that’s why I was blindsided. Because I wasn’t sure how it changed or what happened.”

Are Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist Still Friends?

Leslie and Theresa developed a close friendship throughout the first season of The Golden Bachelor, but some of Theresa’s social media activity hinted at the two no longer ​close. The financial advisor previously liked comments on Instagram that dragged Leslie.

“I’m pretty sure you’ll be the best wife for Gerry,” one commenter began. “You are so sweet, your family is lovely, you love him from your heart, and he seems very interested in you. I hope you are the winner, otherwise, he will be marrying into drama, and he deserves to be happy … with you.”

However, in a December 26, 2023, appearance on ​Live With Kelly and Mark, Theresa even revealed that she “cried [her] eyes out” when Gerry sent Leslie home.

“I really haven’t seen the final episode yet, so I’ve yet to see Leslie and that was a really difficult moment for me,” Theresa told the hosts.