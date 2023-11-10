The Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles might not have found love with Gerry Turner, though she did get treated to a special surprise from Kris Jenner during the Women Tell All.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch – who is a fan of the dating franchise – surprised Gerry, 72, and his exes by filming a video that aired during the special on Thursday, November 9.

“To all the women on The Golden Bachelor, this has been the most amazing season I have watched in all these years, literally since Trista and Ryan,” Kris, 68, said, referencing the first Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, and her husband, Ryan Sutter. “Thank you for giving us so much joy, so much pleasure. You guys have been such an inspiration to me and my family. We are obsessed with all of you.”

Kris then gave a special shoutout to Susan, 66. After the contestant made her reality TV debut during the Bachelor Nation spinoff in September, fans were quick to point out that she strikes a resemblance to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“Susan, you are amazing,” Kris said. “Love your style, love the hair. You nailed it, doll.”

Once the video message concluded, Susan was left in tears and announced, “I love her.”

“I have to do lunch. I said that the whole time,” Susan told Entertainment Tonight about Kris after the episode was filmed. “I’ve admired that woman for a woman for a long, long time.”

Gerry and Kris previously got to know each other when they were promoting their shows together in October. After the Kardashians Instagram account shared a photo of the duo hanging out, Gerry opened up about his time with the famous momager, Kendall Jenner and the model’s boyfriend, Bad Bunny..

“We kind of traded off. I got to spend an evening with her and I asked her if she would do a shoutout to women on the show – especially to Susan whose kind of her lookalike,” he explained, referencing the video that ultimately aired during the tell-all.

Gerry also revealed that Kris invited him to her house to watch an episode of The Golden Bachelor. Not only was he joined by the mother of six, but Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, were also present for the viewing party.

“I wasn’t sure if it was him and then finally, 10, 15 minutes later he goes, ‘Yeah, I’m Bad Bunny and I was on Saturday Night Live two nights ago,’” the reality star shared about his interaction with the “Diles” singer.

The retired restauranteur added that he was “really impressed” with Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and said the entire experience was “really cool.”