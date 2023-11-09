The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner opened up about his evening with Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

After the Kardashians Instagram account shared a photo of Gerry, 72, with Kris, 68, hanging out while promoting their shows in October, fans couldn’t help but wonder if they hit it off.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 8, Gerry explained that Kris invited him to her home to watch an episode of The Golden Bachelor together.

“We kind of traded off. I got to spend an evening with her and I asked her if she would do a shoutout to women on the show – especially to Susan whose kind of her lookalike,” he said, referencing contestant Susan Noles.

The ABC star added that Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, were also present for the viewing.

“I wasn’t sure if it was him and then finally, 10, 15 minutes later he goes, ‘Yeah, I’m Bad Bunny and I was on Saturday Night Live two nights ago,'” Gerry recalled of his interaction with the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

The retired restauranteur said he was “really impressed” with Bad Bunny, adding that the whole experience was “really cool.”

Gerry’s experience with Kendall and Bad Bunny is a rare anecdote, as the couple has been known to keep details of their relationship out of the spotlight since they were first linked in February.

While the Kardashians have been starring on reality TV for over a decade, Gerry is more new to the scene. He made his reality TV debut during the Bachelor spinoff in September, and fans have been excitedly following along on his journey to find love.

Gerry opened up about the reality show and filming fantasy suites when he appeared on the Tuesday, November 7, episode of the Tamron Hall Show. He told Tamron, 53, that the fantasy suites were not just for “knocking boots,” claiming that they were “the perfect moment to connect intellectually and emotionally with these women.”

He admitted it had been difficult for him to have certain conversations “on camera and mic’d” because he knew that he and his love interests were basically speaking “in front of your grandkids.”

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Gerry clearly enjoyed the fantasy suites, though hasn’t found the entire experience to be smooth sailing. During the November 2 episode, Gerry met contestants Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist’s families during their hometown dates. He gave his first rose to Leslie, 64, during the rose ceremony, though fans were left hanging over who was sent home when the episode ended before he handed out the final rose.

The father of two revealed on the show that he developed strong feelings for all three women. However, he admitted to Tamron that he wasn’t sure he understood the difference between“falling in love and being in love.” Despite the confusing situation, Gerry assured fans that he was eventually able to decide between the women.