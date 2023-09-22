Cute couple moment! Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were spotted together rocking color-coordinated outfits and matching sunglasses at the Gucci Ancora fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

The rapper and the model were photographed sitting beside each other at the show in Milan, Italy, on Friday, September 22. Kendall, 27, wore a tan trench coat with red heels and dark sunglasses. Bad Bunny, 29, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, sported blue jeans and an oversized white button-down with a similar pair of sunglasses and a tan beanie. The occasion marks one of their first high-profile events together.

It seems Kendall showed up to support her rumored boyfriend, who was nominated for three awards this year, including Best Latin (for both “Where She Goes” and “Un X100to” alongside Grupo Frontera) and Video For Good (for “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”).

Benito and Kendall first sparked dating rumors on February 16 when DeuxMoi shared a blind item about the Puerto Rican rapper and Kardashians star making out at a private club in Los Angeles. Two days later, the rumored couple was spotted leaving a restaurant with Hailey and Justin Bieber, seemingly after a double date. Bad Bunny and Kendall were seen again on March 7, this time hugging goodbye outside Sushi Park in West Hollywood after a night out with friends and Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

On March 9, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kendall and Benito were “taking things slow’ and “just hanging out.” However, by March 24, an Us Weekly insider revealed that the supermodel’s feelings for Bad Bunny were “starting to grow.”

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci

Despite being spotted together several more times, including their first public appearance at a Lakers game in May, both Kendall and Bad Bunny have remained tight-lipped about their romance. Kendall was asked about the relationship when she appeared on the cover of The Wall Street Journal in June, but she avoided talking about him. Instead, she spoke about privacy.

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side,” she said. “Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone asked Bad Bunny about the relationship only to get a similar response.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect?” he said. “My private life, my personal life. That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”