It happened. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner seem keen on keeping their rumored relationship under wraps, as they walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet solo on Monday, May 1 amid dating speculation.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 27, wore a long-sleeved Marc Jacobs thong leotard , while the “Party” artist, 29, donned a white suit by Simon Porte Jacquemus that featured a long train.

Their outfits clearly dazzled for this year’s Met ball, which honored the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with its theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” This isn’t either of the pair’s first time at the glamorous fundraising event as Kendall is used to attending alongside her famous family, while the “Diles” singer made his Met Gala debut at the 2022 event.

The Kardashians star and the chart-topping artist — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — first sparked dating rumors in early 2023, after they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The pair were seemingly on a double date with famous friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have continued to fuel rumors their relationship was heating up as they’ve been spotted on numerous occasions sharing steamy PDA moments. Most recently, on April 29, they were spotted leaving New York City hotspot Carbone in the same car.

While neither the Puerto Rico native nor Hulu star has publicly commented on their relationship status, fans are convinced the “Dakiti” singer took shots at Kendall’s basketball player ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in his new song, “Coco Chanel.”

“Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix,” the Latin artist sang on his track, which was released in March 2023. The lyrics – which translate in English to “But the [Puerto Rican] sun is warmer than the sun in Phoenix” – seemingly referred to the professional athlete who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Kendall dated Devin between April 2020 and October 2022. “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of their split.

Bad Bunny previously dated Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he was first linked to in 2017. The pair kept their relationship out of the spotlight and go Instagram official until March 2020. While they never publicly confirmed a split, speculation began to circulate after Gabriela deleted all of her photos of Bad Bunny on Instagram in November 2022.