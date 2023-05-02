Kendall Jenner Flaunts Bare Booty in Thong Look at the 2023 Met Gala: See Red Carpet Photos

Kendall Jenner knows how to make an entrance, and the 2023 Met Gala was no exception. The supermodel looked stunning in her sizzling outfit after spending the weekend before the Monday, May 1, event wearing sexy sheer outfits across New York City.

The model wore a Marc Jacobs leotard which featured a menswear/tuxedo motif. The high shirt collar featured silver sparkles and the bodice was made out of a sparkly, black fabric that features long, dramatic cape sleeves. The leotard also featured a thong back, exposing Kendall’s bare booty as she walked the red carpet. She paired the look with chunky thigh-high boots.

Kendall, 27, teased that she could be wearing designer Marc Jacobs after sharing an Instagram Story earlier in the day showing her as the face of the brand in his NYC storefront. She’s been loyal to labels she reps in the past, donning a very memorable sheer La Perla dress with a giant cutout down the middle to the 2017 Met Gala when she was the lingerie brand’s ambassador.

In two photos that followed, Kendall reminisced about her 2019 Met Gala bright orange custom Versace ensemble. She posted a picture posing at the event while tagging the label and creative director Donatella Versace.

The plunging sleeveless dress featured a nude tulle base with orange crystals as lines of orange ostrich feathers began cascading down her skirt at thigh-level. Kendall’s look included tall feathers along her back that made it appear as if she had wings.

The 818 tequila founder then looked back to her incredible 2021 crystal-embellished Givenchy haute couture gown, sharing several snapshots of the iconic dress. Kendall looked as if she was nude and dripping in silver droplets thanks to the sheer frock’s flesh colored underwear and corset. She tagged Givenchy and creative director Matthew Williams in the photos.

The Kardashians star hinted that the gown, especially its high crystal choker, was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s dress worn during the ball scene in 1964’s My Fair Lady. Kendall shared photos of the actress in costume in an Instagram Story shortly before her red carpet appearance at the Met.

Kendall has been making her presence known throughout New York in the days leading up to the 2023 gala. She wore a see-through bodycon royal blue dress with a feathery skirt to a retrospective for late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld on April 28. The theme of the 2023 Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The following evening, Kendall and rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny went out to dinner at Carbone, where once again all eyes were on the model. She donned a braless brown sheer crop top that left nothing to the imagination under a sea of paparazzi flashbulbs along with a tiny fleece and leather miniskirt.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look.