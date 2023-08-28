Bad Bunny Isn’t Afraid to Show Skin! See the Rapper’s Best Shirtless and Nude Photos

Rapper Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) broke out in the music scene in 2018 when he was featured on Cardi B’s hit song “I Like It.” Since then, the Puerto Rican star has built a huge fan base, stealing listeners’ hearts with both his talent and charm. When Bad Bunny isn’t making music or spending time with rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner, the “Mayores” singer is known for posting shirtless photos on social media. In some instances, he’s even bared it all with completely nude thirst traps that sent fans wild. It’s clear Benito knows exactly what he has going on, and he’s not afraid to show it off.

Keep scrolling to see Bad Bunny’s best shirtless photos.