Viewers have been charmed by Gerry Turner, the first-ever Golden Bachelor. Good-humored and earnest, the 72-year-old grandpa from Hudson, Indiana, joined the show at the urging of his daughters who were eager to see him coupled up again after the 2017 passing of their mother. “We always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy,” Gerry said in one interview. “She’s up there rooting, she’s saying, ‘Yeah, Gerry. Do this.’” Now Life & Style can reveal the three women who made it to the hometown dates — and who is in the final two.

“It’s been hard for him to send women home,” notes the insider. “Especially when they all seem so nice.” But according to Reality Steve, who’s made a name for himself revealing the outcomes of TV competitions, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist all made the retired restaurateur’s final three. Then he gave roses to personal trainer Leslie, 64, and 70-year-old Theresa, a New Jersey–based financial services pro. Both women jetted to Costa Rica to meet Gerry’s family — and maybe get a ring. “Gerry was on a mission to find a wife,” says the insider. “Not to play the field.”

The contestants on the dating show — all women of a certain age — have been more than eager to help him move on. Some have even opened up about losing their own beloved spouses. And while the ladies are clearly in it to win it, the backstabbing and pot-stirring — a staple of The Bachelor — is almost nonexistent. Partly because both they and their Romeo aren’t hoping to boost their careers by appearing on reality TV. “Gerry is there for all the right reasons,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He truly wants to find love again.”