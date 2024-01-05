After Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist on the Golden Bachelor finale, they quickly set their wedding date for January 4, 2024. The pair decided to get married at a gorgeous venue, with several of the show’s beloved cast members in attendance.

Where Is the ‘Golden Bachelor’ Wedding?

The happy couple set plans into motion to walk down the aisle at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California. For the big day, the venue was decked out in white floral arrangements, dozens of white candles and matching cream-colored drapery.

La Quinta Resort is a luxury hotel, promising a world-class spa, multiple golf courses and 41 climate-controlled pools. A popular wedding destination in the Golden State, the venue boasts a gorgeous view of the Santa Rosa Mountains. On top of that, guests can spend time in the Fiesta Ballroom, which holds up to 1,800 people, or one of the other lavish ballrooms on the property.

Theresa and Gerry chose an outdoor space to hold their ceremony at the resort, with their friends and family sitting on wooden chairs with white seat cushions. Getting to have the wedding of their dreams on TV was absolutely phenomenal for them to experience.

“I met the man of my dreams,” Theresa told People days ahead of the ceremony. “It wasn’t our original timeline, but to be presented with the wedding of our dreams? Spectacular, incredible, wow!”

Disney/John Fleenor

Who Was Invited to Gerry and Theresa’s Wedding?

So many Golden Bachelor favorites were in attendance at the wedding, including Kathy Swarts, Ellen Goltzer, Edith Aguirre, Joan Vassos, Leslie Fhima and more. The couple asked contestant Susan Noles to officiate the wedding after falling in love with her infectious personality and big heart throughout the Golden Bachelor journey.

“My very first date, Susan was there to fix my hair,” Theresa recalled of the start of her friendship with Susan. She added, “Gerry feels so much love for Susan as I do.”

Susan teared up while officiating the ceremony, recalling all of the “remarkable” moments the couple has had together in just a short time span. She believes it was “fate” that brought the happy pair together. It looks like all of the attendees, including Ben Higgins, Wells Adams and Charity Lawson, agreed, as they all sat with tears in their eyes watching the couple wed during the ABC special.