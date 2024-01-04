Fans got to know Susan Noles when she competed for Gerry Turner’s heart during season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. While she didn’t end up finding love, Susan did land an important part in Gerry’s wedding to winner Theresa Nist and will serve as the ceremony’s officiant. What should fans know about the reality star?

Who Is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Susan Noles?

Not only is Susan a TV personality, but she is also a wedding officiant and owns Nuptials by Noles. According to her business’ Instagram account, Nuptials by Noles helps plan “unique modern or traditional ceremonies.”

Prior to pursuing a romance with Gerry, Susan was married to former Philadelphia Phillies player Dickie Noles.

The Pennsylvania resident might not have captured Gerry’s heart, but she quickly became a fan favorite during the debut season of The Bachelor Nation spinoff. Viewers regularly pointed out that resembles Kris Jenner, while the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch even surprised her during the Women Tell All in November 2023.

“To all the women on The Golden Bachelor, this has been the most amazing season I have watched in all these years, literally since Trista and Ryan,” Kris said in a prerecorded clip, referencing the first Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, and her husband, Ryan Sutter. “Thank you for giving us so much joy, so much pleasure. You guys have been such an inspiration to me and my family. We are obsessed with all of you.”

She then made sure to give a special shoutout to Susan before wrapping up the video. “Susan, you are amazing,” the Kardashians star said. “Love your style, love the hair. You nailed it, doll.”

Susan was left in tears when the video concluded and said that she “loves” Kris.

Is Susan Noles Officiating Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Wedding?

The reality star announced that she was officiating Gerry and Theresa’s wedding just two days before the televised special on January 4, 2024.

“I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I’m just beyond excited!!” Susan wrote alongside a photo of herself, Gerry and Theresa via Instagram.

Many fans showed their excitement in the comments section, while Theresa also reacted to the news. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan!!!” the mother of two wrote. “Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!”

In addition to the photo, Susan posted a clip that captured her revealing the new gig to her daughter as Bruno Mars’ “Marry You” played.

“FaceTime with my daughter telling her I’m officiating THE wedding,” she wrote on the video. Susan added in the caption, “I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING and I’m just beyond excited!! @goldenbachabc.”