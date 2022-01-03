Sorry, ladies, he’s taken! Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is married to wife Emely Fardo, and they make a seriously gorgeous couple.

The former football player, 42, and model, 35, who got engaged in July 2019, tied the knot on June 5, 2020, during a private ceremony at a close friend’s house in Connecticut. However, they did not announce their big news until the following year.

Jesse Palmer/Instagram

Funny enough, Jesse admitted he and Emely did not mean for their wedding to be so secretive.

“We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” the former season 5 Bachelor explained to Us Weekly in October. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Although they planned to have a more elaborate ceremony in 2021, they decided to cancel the event yet again after COVID-19 travel restrictions made it difficult for Emely’s Brazilian family to join them for the celebration. The celebrity couple is still keeping their fingers crossed for a “symbolic ceremony” with their parents and loved ones in 2022.

The duo began dating in 2017 after meeting at a boxing workout class in New York City, according to Daily Mail.

“I saw her and thought she was beautiful. I didn’t meet her until later — she was coming in while I was leaving,” Jesse gushed to the outlet about their chance encounter. “We ended up connecting and our first date was at Rumble two weeks later.”

Emely originally hails from Brazil and works as a model and photographer. As for her husband, he just started a new gig as host of The Bachelor season 26 starring Clayton Echard.

ABC/John Fleenor

Jesse was the leading man for season 5. He did not get engaged to his winner, Jessica Bowlin, during the finale, but they continued dating for a few months after the show wrapped. Jesse will be offering his experience to help guide Clayton, 28, to (hopefully) find his own future spouse.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” the reality TV host told Us Weekly in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

