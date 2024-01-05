America’s golden couple said “I do” on Thursday, January 4! Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist exchanged vows in front of family, fellow Golden Bachelor castmates and thousands of ABC viewers during their televised wedding ceremony.

Theresa, 70, looked absolutely beautiful for the big day, wearing a form fitting white lace gown and veil. Gerry, 72, was also handsome in his tuxedo.

Gerry’s daughters, Angie and Jenny, made speeches before Theresa’s daughter, Jen, took to the microphone to state how happy she was for the couple.

Following the speeches, Gerry and Theresa emotionally exchanged vows before they both said “I do.”

Theresa went first, recalling feeling like she “had known [Gerry] all [her] life” the first moment they met. Meanwhile, Gerry praised Theresa for being a “strong and independent person” and for making him a better person.

The pair’s union was made official by Susan Noles, a contestant on The Golden Bachelor who was chosen to officiate the ceremony. Susan, 66, was a fan-favorite on the show and stayed close with Gerry and Theresa after being eliminated ahead of hometown dates.

Gerry proposed to Theresa during The Golden Bachelor finale, which aired on November 30, 2023. Once the couple was able to go public with their relationship, they announced their wedding date and explained why they were wasting no time tying the knot.

“We’re old!” Gerry pointed out during an interview in December 2023. “Think about it this way … you can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life. When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left. We didn’t want to put off what we really felt was right. When the obstacle of geography was overcome, which was something that I thought would hold us back with timing, we really didn’t have any problems.”

With Gerry living in Indiana and Theresa hailing from New Jersey, the lovebirds initially had plans to move to South Carolina after their nuptials. However, the former restaurateur said he’s recently come around to the idea of living in Theresa’s home state after spending some time there with her. “I really like that area,” he admitted.

One thing they won’t have to worry about is blending their families. Gerry and Theresa each have two kids and multiple grandkids from their first marriages. Their loved ones have spent time together and gotten close ahead of the wedding.

“My daughter and his daughters are constantly on the phone together,” Theresa gushed. “We couldn’t have blended more beautifully together, the two families.” Gerry also added that “the daughters call each other sisters now” and “have a good time with each other.”

Before settling down, Gerry and Theresa will travel to Italy for their honeymoon. The trip abroad was gifted to them by ABC after The Golden Bachelor finale.