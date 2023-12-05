Gerry Turner finally went social media official with Theresa Nist on Monday, December 4. Just days after the pair’s engagement aired on the November 30 finale of The Golden Bachelor, the two were all smiles in a selfie posted to Gerry’s page.

“FINALLY!!!” the retired restaurateur, 72, captioned the sweet photo. “Theresa and I can be out in public. Not being able to post til now has been agonizing.”

Theresa, 70, posted her first Instagram with Gerry on December 2, sharing a photo with her Neil Lane engagement ring on full display as she smiled alongside her fiancé. “On the most incredible high with my future husband!” she gushed. “Lots of interviews and Gerry is so happy not to do the interviews alone anymore. So am I.”

goldengerryturner/Instagram

During The Golden Bachelor finale, Gerry chose Theresa over Leslie Fhima, who slammed the ABC star for “blindsiding” her when he sent her home before the final rose ceremony. Gerry and Theresa will tie the knot on January 4, with their wedding airing live in a televised special on ABC.

“We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” Gerry explained. “As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.” Gerry and Theresa are both widowed and have children and grandchildren from their respective marriages to their high school sweethearts.

Although the two seem to be blissfully happy, their love story hasn’t come without some drama. Just one day before The Golden Bachelor finale aired, Gerry was put on blast by an ex-girlfriend in an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter. The unnamed woman, who was identified as Carolyn in the article, claimed that Gerry was misleading people by implying that he’d had limited dating experience after his late wife Toni’s death.

Carolyn said that she started dating Gerry one month after Toni died and that she moved into his home one year later. She also claimed that their relationship ended after Gerry told her he wouldn’t take her to his high school reunion because she gained 10 pounds.

When asked about Carolyn’s allegations, Gerry remained coy. “My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to move forward.”

Meanwhile, Theresa has not publicly commented on the scandal, but is standing by Gerry. “He and Theresa have spoken about it, and she trusts him and they have moved past it,” a source told Life & Style exclusively on Monday, December 4. “[They’re] focused on their wedding.”