The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner is blending right in with fiancée Theresa Nist’s family, reveals Theresa’s daughter, Jen Woolston, in an interview with Life & Style.

“As soon as you know they were engaged and everything, I mean, I got to start talking to Gerry at that point, talking to [his daughters] Angie and Jenny,” Jen, 38, exclusively tells Life & Style on Tuesday, December 19. “So we did have you know a big chunk of time to start getting to know each other before the whole world could know and everything.”

The Golden Bachelor was filmed in August, with the season airing on ABC from September 28 to November 30. While fans saw Gerry, 72, get engaged to Theresa, 70, during the finale, the reality stars’ families had a few months to get to know each other privately. Jen adds that her family, which also includes brother Tommy Nist, welcomed Gerry as a stepfather.

“Yeah, it feels really natural. It feels really good. I mean, they were all over my house last weekend, and it was great,” The Roving Bar and VW Booth Bus owner says.

Jen tells Life & Style that although she wasn’t sure how it would be to meet Gerry during his hometown dates, it was “thrilling” to know that her mother could potentially “start this new kind of life” with someone. Now that Gerry and Theresa are engaged, Jen says the blended family feels like it was “always meant to be.”

goldengerryturner/Instagram

Gerry chose Theresa as the winner of The Golden Bachelor and ended his relationship with fellow contestant Leslie Fhima during the November 30 finale.

“Right now, I’m dying inside. I’m in love with both of them, and in each case I’ve told them, ‘I love you,’” Gerry admitted. “With each of them I can see a life together. Life with Leslie would be a very exciting life. She’s adventurous. She looks out for me and I look out for her. But Theresa and I have this bond. We know what the other person is feeling. We know what they’ve been through.”

In addition to revealing their engagement, ABC announced that Gerry and Theresa would get married during a live event on January 4, 2024. Jen, who will be the maid of honor during the nuptials, celebrated her mom’s big news via Instagram on December 4.

“Thrilled for my mom @theresa_nist and her soon to be husband @goldengerryturner on their engagement,” she wrote. “We had the best time in California and got to be at the finale with them. And then even go dress shopping and other fun things! It’s been a whirlwind in the best way and we are just so happy.”

Fans of Gerry and Theresa can tune into The Golden Bachelor’s Golden Wedding special on January 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.