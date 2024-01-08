The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are “on cloud 9” one day after their wedding, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“They’re absolutely, totally in love, even when they thought no one was watching. They were like a couple who’ve been together for years, but there were adorable signs that they’re still getting to know each other,” the source – who was a guest at the La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, California, where the wedding was held – explains.

Gerry, 72, “wanted to sit in the sun because it was still a little chilly out,” according to the insider, though Theresa, 70, explained she preferred the shade. “He then found the perfect spot to eat,” the source recalls. “He was so sweet with her.”

During their stay at the resort, the newlyweds “posed for photos with guests” and were regularly approached by fans who said “they connected with them.” The insider adds, “They were definitely the talk of the resort.”

“A lot of fans their age came up to them, but it was the younger generation that seems to be just as inspired by them. Everyone wanted to share a little piece of their happiness and get a photo,” the source continues. “Gerry has this selfie thing down, he would take charge and politely say, ‘Let me,’ and take their cell and proceed to take the perfect shot every time.”

Gerry and Theresa “chatted about all the positive coverage they were getting after the wedding,” while the eyewitness says they saw the pair “looking at ​Stories and laughing at photos.”

“I know they’re in the afterglow stage, but Theresa and Gerry are the real thing,” the insider concludes.

Not only were Gerry and Theresa happy with how the televised wedding played out, but the resort team also had great things to say about the experience.

Disney/Eric McCandless

“We’re thrilled to participate in Gerry and Theresa’s big day celebrating the culmination of their journey on The Golden Bachelor and the start of a loving future together,” Dermot Connolly, General Manager, La Quinta Resort & Club, A Hilton Curio Collection Hotel, told Life & Style in a statement. “We look forward to creating an incredibly special day for Gerry and Theresa, and to continue to create special moments for participants, families, friends and fans of the series.”

After fans watched Gerry propose to Theresa during the season 1 finale in November 2023, the couple made their union official when they got married during a televised ceremony on January 4.

La Quinta Resort & Club

Just three days after the ceremony, the mother of two took to Instagram to thank their fans and loved ones for supporting her and Gerry on the big day.

“We want to thank those of you who loved and supported us throughout this journey. It was an absolutely magical night, beyond our wildest dreams,” she captioned several photos from the ceremony. “We lived in the moment and enjoyed every bit of it. Thank you @mindyweiss for making our wedding so incredibly beautiful. Thank you to our families and friends for being there with us. Thank you to the production team who have become family.”