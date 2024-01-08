Three days after Theresa Nist married Gerry Turner in a televised wedding ceremony, she reminisced on the big day on Instagram.

“We want to thank those of you who loved and supported us throughout this journey,” Theresa, 70, captioned a series of photos from the wedding on Sunday, January 7. “It was an absolutely magical night, beyond our wildest dreams. We lived in the moment and enjoyed every bit of it.”

She also gave a special shoutout to event planner Mindy Weiss for organizing the “beautiful” day. “Thank you to our families and friends for being there with us,” the financial services professional added. “Thank you to the production team who have become family.”

In a second post, Theresa gushed over her and Gerry’s wedding officiant, Susan Noles, who was also a contestant on The Golden Bachelor. “Susan, you are one in a million,” she wrote. “There was no one else Gerry and I wanted to marry us! Your warmth and energy and humor … no one could have done it better. You are a friend for life. We love you so much!!”

theresanist/Instagram

Gerry, 72, didn’t have as much to say on his Instagram page. “So many happy memories,” he captioned one photo of Theresa and her friends on January 6. “Where do I begin?”

The Golden Bachelor couple tied the knot on January 4, just over one month after their engagement aired on the finale of the ABC reality show. This was the second wedding for both Gerry and Theresa, who were previously married to their high school sweethearts. Gerry’s first wife, Toni Turner, died in 2017, while Theresa lost her first husband, William “Bill” Nist, in 2014. They both have two children and multiple grandchildren from their previous marriages.

Now that the wedding is out of the way, the lovebirds are gearing up for their honeymoon in Italy, which was gifted to them by ABC. Before they travel abroad, Gerry will be spending time with Theresa in her home state of New Jersey.

“Heading to Jersey tomorrow,” he captioned an Instagram photo of his dog on Monday, January 8. “I had to come to Indiana to get my four legged best buddy!!!! Theresa is anxious to meet Cody and add a pet to her life.”

The pair also have to start hunting for their first home together. While they originally said they were planning on moving to South Carolina, Gerry recently admitted that he was coming around to the idea of living in New Jersey, where Theresa is from. However, they have not officially decided where they will settle down yet.