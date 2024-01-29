Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Bachelor honeymoon is right around the corner! The winner of ABC’s The Bachelor spinoff recently shared how excited she is for their getaway in Italy, which was gifted to the couple by the network after their wedding.

Theresa, 70, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 28, to dish on her and Gerry’s plans for their vacation. “Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy…flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany and then heading down to Sorrento and the Amalfi coast,” the TV personality wrote.

She continued, “I’ve been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can’t wait to experience it with Gerry!”

Theresa accompanied the post with several breathtaking photos of Italy.

Gerry, 72, fell in love with Theresa on The Golden Bachelor and proposed to her during the finale on November 30, 2023. Weeks later, the couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, in a televised “Golden Wedding” event on ABC on January 4. They exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including their Golden Bachelor castmates. Fellow contestant Susan Noles officiated the nuptials, while Gerry’s daughters, Angie and Jenny, and Theresa’s daughter, Jen, participated in the ceremony.

Theresa reflected on her and Gerry’s happy day in a post on January 7.

Disney/Eric McCandless

“We want to thank those of you who loved and supported us throughout this journey,” she wrote alongside several photos from the wedding. “It was an absolutely magical night, beyond our wildest dreams. We lived in the moment and enjoyed every bit of it.”

Theresa and Gerry temporarily parted ways after the wedding, as he headed home to Indiana to pick up his dog while she went back to her home state of New Jersey. However, it wasn’t long before Gerry hit the road again to see his wife. They reunited in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, on January 11, where they were spotted out on a coffee run and recreated their first date at a local diner.

In addition to their upcoming honeymoon, Theresa and Gerry are considering taking a “mini-moon,” as the retired restauranteur revealed to People. However, if they decide to go on another trip, Gerry said he’d like to keep it on the down low.

“I don’t want to let that out,” he said of their possible mini-moon plans. “Then all of a sudden people will be looking for that and asking questions and so forth. There’s a little bit of anonymity that I’m looking forward to when things settle down, and we can just enjoy each other’s company without some of the glitz and glamor that’s been thrown our way lately.”