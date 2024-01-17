Ten days after tying the knot on television, The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were spotted grabbing drinks from an organic grocery store in Theresa’s hometown of Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, were photographed leaving Green’s Natural Foods arm-in-arm as they braved the cold weather on Sunday, January 14. Still, the chilly temperature didn’t stop the former bachelor from enjoying a smoothie, while his new wife opted for an iced coffee. Gerry looked casual in jeans, a plaid shirt with a blue fleece jacket on top and hiking boots. Meanwhile, Theresa looked cozy and stylish in a fuzzy brown cropped jacket, tight black jeans and ankle boots. The diamond ring that Gerry proposed with could be seen on her finger.

Video footage of the couple showed them walking to Gerry’s blue pickup truck. He walked Theresa to the passenger’s side and opened the door for her to hop in before heading back around to the driver’s side, proving that chivalry isn’t dead.

Gerry chose Theresa as the winner of The Golden Bachelor’s first season and proposed to her during the finale on November 30, 2023. The couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, in a televised “Golden Wedding” event on ABC on January 4. Theresa and Gerry exchanged vows in front of friends, family and their Golden Bachelor castmates, with fellow contestant Susan Noles officiating the nuptials. Gerry’s daughters, Angie and Jenny, and Theresa’s daughter, Jen, all participated in the ceremony.

Three days after the wedding, Theresa took to Instagram to look back on their special day.

BeautifulSignatureIG/MEGA

“We want to thank those of you who loved and supported us throughout this journey,” she captioned a collection of photos from the wedding. “It was an absolutely magical night, beyond our wildest dreams. We lived in the moment and enjoyed every bit of it.”

After the wedding, Gerry headed back to his home state of Indiana to pick up his dog before reuniting with Theresa in New Jersey on January 11.

“After a ten hour drive with [my dog] Cody as my travel partner, I was greeted by Theresa and a home cooked meal in Shrewsbury,” the former restaurateur wrote on Instagram. “It was incredibly delicious.”

BeautifulSignatureIG/MEGA

Gerry and Theresa will soon head off on their honeymoon in Italy, which they received as a gift from ABC. It’s unclear where the couple will settle down after that. They initially discussed moving to South Carolina to be near Theresa’s son, who lives in Charleston. However, Gerry later admitted that he’s warming up to New Jersey, so they decided to house hunt there, as well. Either way, Gerry said he isn’t sure when they will officially move in together.

“We’ve had conversations and we’ve narrowed it down to a time window, but that’s always in flux,” he told People in December 2023. “We have two homes to sell. We have other events that we’re going to have to deal with and so forth.”