Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are enjoying their first weeks of marital bliss by throwing things back to the early days of their relationship. The newlyweds reminisced about their first date on The Golden Bachelor by visiting a diner in New Jersey on Sunday, January 14.

“A diner date is part of our story … so, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner. (we are kinda famous for them here!),” Theresa, 70, shared on Instagram. “Eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and fruit cup for me. So much fun meeting new and old friends!”

Along with the message, Theresa posted photos with her husband both inside and outside of the establishment. Gerry, 72, gave his take on the cute date via his own Instagram page.

“Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best,” he shared. “With only 529 more to go, I’ll be busy thru June of 2025.”

theresa_nist/Instagram

Gerry chose Theresa to go on the first one-on-one date of the season on The Golden Bachelor in 2023. They drove a convertible to a diner and bonded over being widowed after the deaths of their first spouses. While at the restaurant, the couple was surprised when the servers broke out into a flashmob while Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” was playing.

By the end of the show, Gerry proposed to the financial services professional and they tied the knot on January 4. Following their televised wedding, Gerry briefly went home to Indiana to get his dog before reuniting with Theresa at her home in New Jersey

The couple will be looking for a place of their own but have not confirmed where they will be living. After The Golden Bachelor finale aired, they were leaning towards both relocating to South Carolina. However, after spending time in New Jersey with Theresa, Gerry admitted that the state grew on him and has become an option for where the two will live.

Gerry and Theresa also have yet to go on their honeymoon, which will be in Italy. They were given the trip by ABC after The Golden Bachelor finale.

“I would say [we’re most excited about] finding a home together and creating that home that everyone would want to come to – our entire family, our friends – and just exploring life together and having adventures, going on vacation together and having a fun, incredible, wonderful life. We feel like we’re going to have the best lives ever.”