Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have quite a unique living situation amid their engagement. Nearly three months after Joey’s proposal aired on season 28 of The Bachelor, the couple opened up about why they’re still shacking up with her two roommates in Louisiana.

“I was still working, so I was like, ‘I gotta go back to my life. I’m not quitting my job,’” Kelsey, 26, explained on the Monday, June 10, episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. “He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me.’”

Joey, 29, had been living in Hawaii before he appeared as a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette in 2023. After filming ended, he “strategically” moved in with his sister in Pennsylvania before leaving to film The Bachelor in the fall. With all the press he had to do for the show this year, the tennis instructor explained that it made sense for him to temporarily stay in his sister’s spare room when he wasn’t out of town.

Once he and Kelsey were finally able to go public with their relationship in March, he didn’t think twice about relocating to live with her. “It would have been wrong of me to be like, ‘We need to get you out of your life,’” Joey explained. “Because she dropped her whole life to be a part of this. And I knew that regardless of what was going to happen, my life was going to have to change and go somewhere else.”

However, he also joked about living with two other women amid the engagement, adding, “I’m on a comedy sketch right now. I feel like I’m full-on in a New Girl situation.”

Joey proposed to Kelsey during the final rose ceremony on The Bachelor. He chose her over Daisy Kent during the March 25 finale. Daisy, 25, was then offered the leading role on season 21 of The Bachelorette, but turned down the offer. She has since moved on romantically with Thor Herbst, whom she went to college with.

Meanwhile, Jenn Tran, who Joey eliminated right before hometown dates, was selected as the Bachelorette. Her season finished filming in the middle of May and premieres on July 8.

“I think I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” Jenn, 26, teased while attending CMA Fest on June 8. Several Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance at the Nashville event, including Joey and Kelsey.