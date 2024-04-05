The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher shares advice for The Bachelor stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson following their engagement during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

While promoting her festival ready collection with Cupshe, JoJo, 33, tells Life & Style that Joey, 28, and Kelsey, 25, should “really enjoy this season of their relationship now that they are a real life couple!”

“It’s seriously the best feeling! We made the decision to return back to normal life as quickly as possible and it was one of the best decisions we made for our relationship,” JoJo adds about her and husband Jordan Rodgers, whom she got engaged to when she starred as The Bachelorette in 2016. “I would also tell them to remember that although there may be challenges you are faced with, to give eachother grace and understanding as you navigate this new norm.”

JoJo and Jordan, 35, are one of the franchise’s most beloved couples. After they met during season 12 of the reality show, the pair enjoyed a long engagement before they tied the knot in 2022.

Meanwhile, fans recently watched Joey and Kelsey get engaged during the season 28 finale of The Bachelor on March 25. Similar to JoJo and Jordan, Bachelor Nation’s newest couple isn’t in any rush to head down the aisle.

The couple previously told People that they will likely wait two or three years before they wed. “It’s time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it,” Joey said. “We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”

Meanwhile, JoJo also weighs in on how her relationship with Jordan has changed since they became husband and wife.

“Our day to day life did not change much but there is almost this unspoken deeper and more profound love and security you feel when you get married,” she tells Life & Style. “We’ve always had that security with one another, but being married is just a different kind of bond. It’s like you know no matter what, this person will always have your back and that feeling is really powerful.”

Not only does JoJo share an update about her relationship with Jordan, but she also dishes about her second collaboration with Cupshe. The collection, which launched on Friday, April 5, comes just in time with Coachella later this month.

Cupshe

“Cupshe had wonderful pieces for me to select from when I was narrowing down which items to include in this first capsule,” she says about the inspiration for the line. “I ultimately wanted to go with pieces that spoke to the fun and bold vibes that everyone thinks of when they think of the festival season.”

JoJo adds that she “wanted to include something for everyone in this festival collection.”

“It features bold pops of color for the spring and festival season, yet still incorporates some perfect neutrals that will turn heads,” she shares. “I wanted these pieces to make everyone feel confident and sexy while also being super comfortable to wear!”