Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher has been accused of going under the knife for years, but has the Cash Pad host actually gotten plastic surgery?

Back in 2017, Jordan Rodgers soon-to-be-wife assured fans she was au natural. “I appreciate the love and so excited for you to see the new season unfold, BUT sorry to disappoint. It will be the same old face without a filter #noihaventhadafacetransplant,“ the now 29-year-old wrote.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

That said, Dr. Susan Evans, who has not treated JoJo, once told Radar Online that the brunette babe may have gotten a minor procedure done. “The tip of her nose dropped some, which may simply be age or rhinoplasty,” they told the outlet in 2016.

A second surgeon noted a possible change to her bust. “I see some subtle evidence of lip fillers and breast implants,” Dr. Michael Salzhauer, who has also not treated the reality star, said. “Juvederm most likely to the edges of the lip line.”

Believe it or not, many Bachelor Nation contestants have admitted to enhancing their appearances. Danielle Maltby, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters and Amanda Stanton are just some of the contestants who confirmed they’ve gotten breast augmentations.

“I don’t know what to do with these yet!” Danielle, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, said in a preview for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Meanwhile, Raven tweeted about her ~girls~ in 2018. “Yes, I did!!! FIVE YEARS AGO!! And I’m proud of it,” she wrote.

Plastic surgery or not, JoJo is stunning — and Jordan is one lucky man. Keep scrolling to see photos of the starlet then and now!