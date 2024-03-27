Kelsey Anderson documented her first public date night with fiancé Joey Graziadei one day after their engagement aired on The Bachelor. The reality star took to TikTok to share footage of the two preparing to hit the town on Tuesday, March 26.

“We’re going on our first date night as an official engaged couple!” Kelsey, 25, said, after detailing her and Joey’s outfits. When she noticed that the tennis instructor, 28, was no longer in the background of her video, she asked, “Where are you?” He responded, “I didn’t know you were still going,” before coming back into the room.

“He already hates me,” Kelsey joked, as she urged Joey to “jump up and down.” He seemed totally down to follow her lead in the goofy TikTok, as he also added, “We’re excited!” While showing off her ensemble, Kelsey revealed that Joey had gifted her a bracelet, which she was wearing on her wrist. Of course, she was also rocking her Neil Lane engagement ring.

The New Orleans resident referred to Joey as “pookie” in the clip, which fans loved. “He’s so pookie I can’t explain it,” one person commented, while another added, “Pookie will do as pookie is told.”

Being able to go out in public together was something Joey and Kelsey had been waiting for since getting engaged in the fall of 2023. While season 28 of The Bachelor aired, they had to keep their relationship a secret so they wouldn’t spoil how the show ended.

Fans finally got to see Joey pop the question with an emerald-cut engagement ring during the Monday, March 25 finale. The couple then appeared together during the live After the Final Rose show and confirmed that they were going strong. They revealed that their upcoming plans include Joey joining his fiancée in New Orleans before moving to New York City together this summer.

When it comes to wedding plans, the lovebirds are not rushing to walk down the aisle. Kelsey admitted that she and Joey will probably be engaged for two or three years before they tie the knot. The former college athlete also explained, “We want to promise our lives together, but we don’t want to rush it. It’s time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”

Now that one chapter has closed in Bachelor Nation, a new one is just beginning. Jenn Tran, another contestant from Joey’s season, will star as the lead on season 21 of The Bachelorette, which premieres in July.