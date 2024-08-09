The Bachelor alum Daisy Kent defended ex Joey Graziadei and his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, for living with roommates amid their engagement.

“It’s something normal you would do, you know what I mean? You had this huge life change. Obviously, they’re making their relationship work, they’re going to move in with each other,” Daisy, 25, told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” while discussing Joey, 29, and Kelsey’s current living arrangement.

She added that the situation is “just how life goes.” The former reality star continued, “I love how genuine and open they are.”

Daisy went on to note that she currently lives with roommates and loves when they all get to hang out with her boyfriend, Thor Herbst. “So I’m sure it’s great,” she added about Joey and Kelsey, 26.

After fans watched Joey and Kelsey get engaged during the season 28 finale in March, the leading man and Kelsey revealed they were living with roommates during a June appearance on franchise alum Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast.

“I was still working, so I was like, ‘I gotta go back to my life. I’m not quitting my job,’” Kelsey said about their decision to move to Louisiana once filming ended. “He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me.’”

Joey added that it would have been “wrong of [him] to be like, ‘We need to get you out of your life.’”

“Because she dropped her whole life to be a part of this,” he continued. “And I knew that regardless of what was going to happen, my life was going to have to change and go somewhere else.”

Joey then added that it made sense for him to move in with Kelsey and her former roommates because it gave him the opportunity to save money. “[My credit score] was at 730 and I went on the show and I had a payment from a credit card that I didn’t answer for two and a half months,” he added. “I dropped, like, 80 points. Like, what the f–k?”

The Pennsylvania native then noted that he “[couldn’t] even get into an apartment building” because of his situation.

“I went on a TV show and I come back and my credit score bombed,” Joey said. “Jesus Christ.”

After their podcast appearance made headlines, Joey clarified his financial situation in an Instagram Story post in July. “It’s finally time for me to address what went viral on Jason Tartick’s podcast a few weeks ago,” he told his social media followers. “There were headlines and videos that stated that I was in financial trouble. Let me set the record straight – I am not broke. I am doing just fine.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After reiterating that he was “living with Kelsey and her roommates as a choice and to be able to spend as much time as possible with her as she finishes out her lease,” he added that his credit score did drop “by a substantial amount” while he was filming the show.

“This all came from missing one small payment when I was away on the show for three months,” Joey said. “It resulted in my credit score taking a large hit. But since that time I’ve been able to raise my credit score. This can happen to anyone.”