Joey Graziadei is clearing up some misconceptions about his finances after revealing that he’s been living with fiancée Kelsey Anderson and her roommates after The Bachelor.

“It’s finally time for me to address what went viral on Jason Tartick’s podcast a few weeks ago,” Joey, 29, said on his Instagram Story on Monday, July 1. “There were headlines and videos that stated that I was in financial trouble. Let me set the record straight – I am not broke. I am doing just fine.”

The tennis instructor reiterated that he was “living with Kelsey and her roommates as a choice and to be able to spend as much time as possible with her as she finishes out her lease.” However, Joey did admit that his credit score dropped “by a substantial amount” while he was filming The Bachelor in 2023.

“This all came from missing one small payment when I was away on the show for three months,” he explained. “It resulted in my credit score taking a large hit. But since that time I’ve been able to raise my credit score. This can happen to anyone.”

Joey first opened up about his financial situation while appearing on Jason’s podcast with Kelsey, 26, in June. He revealed that his credit score dropped from 730 to 650. “I went on a TV show and I come back and my credit score bombed,” he shared. “I was like, ‘I can’t even get into an apartment building. Jesus Christ.’”

At the same time, Joey said he was helping financially support Kelsey because she decided to resign from her job amid their new celebrity status. When the couple was finally able to go public with their relationship in March, the Pennsylvania native moved in with Kelsey and her roommates in their four-bedroom apartment in New Orleans.

“He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me,’” Kelsey explained. “I have a very big room and my roommates were all in.” The two also haven’t spent much time at home, as they’ve been doing a lot of traveling in recent months.

Joey and Kelsey have not confirmed their plans for where they want to live once Kelsey’s lease is up. However, they said that they are focused on figuring out their living situation over wedding planning at the moment.

“I feel like we’ve just been learning so much about each other,” Kelsey gushed in May. “You learn all the big things first on the show, and now we’re learning all the little things, like the quirks and fun things. We’ve had a lot going on, which we love, but we’re also really excited for it to slow down a little bit and get back to the most important things right now too.”

Joey added, “We’re really excited. We know that there’s going to be good things coming. I think once we get settled, we’re really going to be excited to have time to kind of get ready and look through [wedding planning].”