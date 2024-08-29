The Bachelor season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson makes a guest appearance alongside her dad, Mark Anderson, in a new teaser for The Golden Bachelorette.

In the clip, Kelsey, 26, surprises Joan Vassos when she steps out of a limo outside the Bachelor mansion. “I have someone that I would like to introduce you to,” Kelsey tells the school administrator. “My dad!”

Joan, 61, is thrilled by the addition to her cast of men. “Oh my gosh,” she says. “I am so excited!”

Viewers met Mark, 57, during Kelsey’s hometown date on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. The father of five is widowed following the death of Kelsey’s mother in 2018. Fans fell in love with Mark after his appearance and begged for him to be cast on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette.

Earlier this month, ABC confirmed the cast list for Joan’s season and revealed that Mark would be one of the men hoping to fall in love with the widowed mom of four (her late husband passed away in 2021).

Joan was previously a contestant on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner in 2023. However, she had to leave the show early due to a family emergency at home. “My family will always be first,” she said when she learned that her daughter was struggling after giving birth. Now, Joan will get another chance at love as the lead of The Golden Bachelorette’s inaugural season.

“This life should be fun,” she says in the preview. “You only get to do it once. Old is a state of mind. We’ve got a lot of living to do and we’re not done yet.”

Meanwhile, Mark is hoping to have as much luck on the show as his daughter, who got engaged to Joey, 29, at the final rose ceremony of their season. The two have been living with Kelsey’s roommates at her apartment in New Orleans since the finale aired in March and have said that they’re prioritizing their living situation over wedding planning right now.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as well on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, as Gerry, 73, and his final pick, Theresa Nist, have already broken up. The two got married in January, just weeks after the finale of the show aired, but announced their split in April.

Gerry and Theresa, 70, said that not being able to agree on where to live was the biggest deciding factor in their decision to end their marriage. The divorce was finalized in June.

Despite the failed relationship, Theresa said she looks back at her time on the show fondly. “I am so grateful for the experience and for everything that happened to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve met so many wonderful people and I’ve made so many new friends, especially with the wonderful women on the show who went through this journey with me, friendships that I cherish and I know will last the rest of our lives.”

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.