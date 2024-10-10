Joan Vassos had some difficult decisions to make in episode 4 of The Golden Bachelorette on Wednesday, October 9.

What Happened on the Group Date?

All of the men except for Guy and Jordan got chosen for the group date. Kaitlyn Bristowe joined the group on the date to tell the guys that they were going to put on a special dance performance. They got a little demo from the sexy dancers of Chippendales, who gave them advice and helped them work on their moves. They learned that the proceeds from their performance would benefit Stand Up 2 Cancer.

The guys all dressed up in costumes before taking the stage. Jonathan totally nailed the performance in front of the live audience, ripping his pants off to reveal gold underwear. Keith also looked like he was having the time of his life on stage. Charles also ripped his shirt open while dancing in front of Joan. Even Chock, who admitted he wasn’t excited to dance in front of everyone, decided to embrace the experience and have fun.

At the cocktail party after the performance, Joan got emotional talking about how Stand Up 2 Cancer is an organization near and dear to her heart after losing her husband. Chock knew that Joan had a hard time last week thinking about her late husband and her mother’s illness. Joan told Chock that her mother was doing “way better.”

“I really missed you a lot since I hadn’t seen you in a while … I do believe that there could be a future with us,” Joan told Chock during their candid conversation. They both agreed that they felt so comfortable with each other.

Later on in the night, Mark told Joan about his late wife and how she encouraged him to date and “find someone” before her death. He also said Stand Up 2 Cancer was an organization close to his heart. “I don’t think either one of us want to dwell on what happened in the past, it’s part of our connection,” Joan said in a confessional.

Who Got the Group Date Rose?

Joan gave Chock the group date rose. “She is someone I can see myself with for the rest of my life,” he said in a confessional.

In her own confessional, Joan said that she had the “deepest connection” with Chock. “Chock is the first person I can picture a future with since John passed away,” she added.

Did Chock Go Home on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

After the group date, Chock found out some devastating news from home. “My mother has been very ill, stage 4 and my mother passed this morning,” Chock said. “My mother was a great woman. She was a great mother … I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better mother.”

“We knew it was coming but it doesn’t make it any easier … I don’t want to go home but I’ve got to take care of a lot of stuff,” he said.

He broke down in tears telling the group of guys that he was going to leave to go be with his family.

Just as Joan was pulling up to the mansion, Chock greeted her at the door. He told her he had to talk. Chock told Joan that his mother passed away and she comforted him. “You have to honor your mother and you have to take care of your family,” Joan told Chock. He ended up leaving, but hinted that he would come back.

Inside Joan’s 1-on-1 Date With Jordan

Joan and Jordan went ice skating for their date and had their own little winter wonderland set up. They had a lot of fun. “I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Jordan told Joan. REO Speedwagon then put on a surprise performance for the couple on their date. He got a rose at the end of the date.

Joan Went on a 1-on-1 Date With Guy

Joan invited Guy over to her house to cook dinner together. It was obvious that Guy was not a pro in the kitchen but Joan said that she was “having a great time.” He opened up about his divorce and why he was ready to find love again. She gave him a rose at the end of the date.

Chock Returned to the Show

At the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, Chock returned to the show. It’s been a crazy week. “The passing of my mother was extremely tough … There was no way I was not coming back,” he said in a confessional.

Who Went Home During the Episode?

At the rose ceremony, Joan had to make some tough decisions. Charles, Dan, Gil and Gary were sent home.