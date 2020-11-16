Low-key love life! Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman keeps her romantic life extremely private, and her dating history is relatively short.

The Massachusetts native spent most of her teen and adult life training to compete at the highest level of gymnastics, wrote a New York Times bestselling book and working as an advocate for sexual assault survivors, so it’s not surprising the athlete isn’t worried about putting her dating life out into the public.

Her most high-profile relationship was with former Bachelor Colton Underwood. The pair started dating in fall 2016, almost two years before the former football player went on to find reality fame, and they split the following summer. Although Aly stayed hush-hush about their prior romance, Colton detailed their devastating breakup in his book, The First Time.

“Aly FaceTimed me and ended our relationship,” the Bachelor Nation star recalled. “I pulled over to the side of the road, stunned and unable to comprehend this was happening … Afterward, I sat in my car and cried. I was numb for days.” The six-time gold medal winner said at the time that “she felt overwhelmed, confused and in need of a break.”

“I reached out to Aly several times without getting any response to my calls or texts,” the former Bachelorette contestant continued. “I called Aly’s best friend, Simone Biles, hoping she could offer an explanation or insight. She couldn’t. She was also surprised. Left without any answers or information, I didn’t know what to do or where to turn. I went for long runs and replayed conversations in my head, wondering if I’d said or done anything wrong.”

At the time of their split, Aly was privately dealing with the aftermath of the sexual assault she and her other team members experienced at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced in June 2018 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting hundreds of women. Aly not only faced her abuser in court, but she now spends her time advocating for others.

That being said, she uses her public platforms solely to “spread kindness,” according to her Instagram bio. She shares photos of her rescue dog, Milo, her gardening projects, and other ways to empower all sorts of different groups of people.

Perhaps one day a special somebody may make their way to Aly’s public platform. In the meantime, she’s slaying all on her own. Keep scrolling to see her dating history!