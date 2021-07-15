Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her NFL boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are the cutest couple in sports right now — and their sweetest quotes about one another are just as romantic as you would expect.

The Ohio native and the Houston Texans player made their romance Instagram official in August 2020, just five months after she split from ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr., whom she dated for nearly three years. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she told Vogue in August 2020. “But it was for the best.” Neither Simone nor Stacey ever confirmed the reason for their breakup.

However, there was no denying the four-time Olympic gold medalist was head over heels for her new partner. “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” Simone gushed about her beau during a January 2021 virtual Today show interview. “Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

As for the football star, he actually didn’t know the the SK-II spokeswoman was famous when they first met. “Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” Jonathan explained during the third episode of Simone’s Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

He added during the segment, “It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something.’ That’s how I would tell people and they’d be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’”

Since going public with their romance, the dynamic duo has made sure to show off their sweet romance by sharing cozy PDA snapshots on their Instagram Stories and feeds. They also aren’t shy about showing their love to one another in comments and sweet tribute posts.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Simone and Jonathan’s cutest quotes about each other so far!