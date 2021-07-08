Olympian Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Leave Each Other the Flirtiest Comments — See Them All

Love is in the air — and on Instagram! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens are clearly head over heels for one another … and they definitely don’t mind showing it via social media. Their cutest comments to one another prove they are one of the most dedicated couples in the sports and athletics world.

The Texas native and the NFL star started dating in August 2020, just five months after she split from fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. She and the athlete were together for nearly three years before calling it quits. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she told Vogue for their August 2020 cover story. “But it was for the best.” The former flames never confirmed the reason for their breakup.

During the same interview, she confirmed her relationship with the Missouri native. “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” Simone later raved about her man during a January 2021 interview with the Today show. “Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

It’s obvious that the pair have hot chemistry — but the Houston Texans player has made it clear that he is attracted to more than just her gorgeous looks. “Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” the safety revealed during the third episode of Simone’s Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

“It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something,'” he added during the segment. “That’s how I would tell people and they’d be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’”

