Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles’ Best Ab Moments Prove She Is No Joke When It Comes to Training

Talk about dedication! It takes strength and perseverance to have a career like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles — and she definitely has the abs to show for it. The Texas native is known for flaunting her sculpted body in leotards, bikinis and workout gear.

The five-time all-around world champion is also known for speaking out against societal beauty standards, which are just as big of a problem in competitive sports as they are in the fashion and entertainment industries. The athlete started her gymnastics career when she was just 6 years old — so it’s clear she has been staying strong in the face of conventional pressures for many years. She even called it a “daily challenge” for herself and so many others in February 2020.

“In gymnastics, as in many other professions, there is a growing competition that has nothing to do with performance itself. I’m talking about beauty,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist explained via Instagram. “I don’t know why but others feel as though they can define your own beauty based on their standards.”

The Ohio-born star admitted that, a long time ago, she had “learned to put on a strong front and let most of it slide.” However, she added that she would “be lying if I told you that what people say about my arms, my legs, my body … of how I look like in a dress, leotard, bathing suit, or even in casual pants hasn’t gotten me down at times.”

“I’m tired of everything in life being turned into a competition, so I’m standing up for myself and for everyone else that has gone through the same,” the SK-II spokeswoman concluded. “Today, I say I am done competing versus beauty standards and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel as though their expectations are not met because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like.”

The same month she spoke out, SK-II inked a partnership deal with her focused on shifting away from conventional beauty norms.

