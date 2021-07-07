Athletes in love! Simone Biles and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are one of the cutest couples in sports today.

Although it’s unclear when the decorated Olympic gymnast and the NFL star began dating, Simone and Jonathan became Instagram official in August 2020. “It’s just us,” she captioned two selfies of the pair at the time.

Five months later, Simone publicly gushed over her football player beau for the first time. “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” the Ohio native said during a January 2021 virtual interview with Today. “Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

Prior to Jonathan, Simone dated former national team gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best,” the Olympian told Vogue magazine after she and Stacey called it quits in March 2020.

Simone didn’t divulge the reason for their breakup. However, she did express having a difficult time during lockdown amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic. “I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time,” she said.

“That kind of throws your whole balance off. Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis,” Simone added. “Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts.”

Thankfully, she seems happier than ever these days! Simone and Jonathan are constantly giving each other adorable shout-outs on social media. “What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to watch you do what you love and be the best at that!! I’m so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you, baby,” Jonathan captioned a photo of him and Simone after she competed in the 2021 Olympic trials.

