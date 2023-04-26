Simone Biles had an epic clapback after haters took issue with her wedding day hair pictured in the Olympic gymnast’s photos from her nuptials to NFL star Jonathan Owens, which she shared via Instagram on Saturday, April 22. The athlete told them to “keep complaining” because she didn’t care.

The bride, 26, wore her hair in a high ponytail for the courthouse ceremony, which one Twitter user called “fake,” while another complained about her hairline. “Them edges should have been laid. It is her wedding day,” the follower wrote. Another person said her hair “was a mess for her wedding.”

Simone made her reply after a user defended the gold medalist, listing her achievements and thought people were being petty dissing her wedding hair. “Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married … And y’all worried about her hair…..?!” the fan wrote.

The four-time gold medalist responded, “I think they also forget I live in HOUSTON, TEXAS, and I sweat those out!! Soon as we stepped outside for pics.” She then added, “But they can keep complaining idc idc idc,” short for “I don’t care.”

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

Simone looked gorgeous on her wedding day, wearing a plunging white sleeveless gown with a four-tier layered skirt. She shared an initial carousel of six photos including she and Jonathan holding hands in the courthouse rotunda where a judge in a black robe presided over their ceremony. Only he and the wedding photographer were present for the ceremony.

Jonathan and Simone were also seen having a passionate wedding kiss, and another picture showed the tan-suit wearing groom raising his first in the air in celebration as the pair left the courthouse. “I do. Officially Owens,” the Olympic legend wrote in the caption and has changed her name to Simone Biles-Owens on her social media accounts.

She shared via an Instgram Story the following day that the newlyweds have a much bigger event planned to include family and friends. “We will be having a wedding in a couple weeks. We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” Simone wrote.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2022 after a year and a half of dating. “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more!” Simone captioned a series of Instagram photos of the Houston Texans safety down on one knee proposing in an outdoor gazebo. She added, “Let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3.” Simone also showed off her massive oval-cut diamond engagement ring.