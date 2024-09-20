Hollywood cowboy Kevin Costner’s suspiciously smooth features have sparked rumors he may be splurging on Botox or other quick fixes in the wake of his divorce. His pals are pondering an intervention to keep him from permanently ruining his leading man looks, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The spruced-up stud, 69, recently reunited with his Bull Durham costar Susan Sarandon, 77, in Italy — 36 years after the pair hit a box office home run with the baseball romance. “Everyone was whispering about how frozen his face looked,” the insider says.

The source adds that Kevin has been “floundering” since May 2023 when his now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage and three children. During the same year, he also galloped away from his TV megahit Yellowstone and filmed the first installment of his Western saga Horizon, which has failed to lasso major praise.

“He’s under a lot of pressure right now to look his best. He’s doing so many media appearances — not to mention he’s on the prowl again and wants to snag a younger woman — so he’s been a lot more critical of his aging face,” the insider continues. “He’s a bit sheepish about it. So instead of getting advice on what to get done, word is he’s just gone to the surgeon and given the doctor carte blanche — and unfortunately, he’s come out looking very unnatural.”

The source says Kevin appears “overly frozen,” and people are lamenting that he’s really changed his appearance. According to the insider, the once ruggedly handsome hunk may have avoided the scalpel and just stuck with a “load of Botox,” but “it’s kind of excessive as far as friends are concerned.”

The insider adds, “A few wrinkles were part of his appeal, so it’s kind of disturbing to see him turning himself into this shiny waxwork. The ironic thing is if Christine was still in his life, she would have helped him achieve a much more natural-looking result. That’s something she takes a lot of pride in herself.”

Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, of bodysculptor.com, tells Life & Style that Botox is likely behind Kevin’s wrinkle-free forehead.

“Given his obvious sun exposure and multiple lines in the crow’s-feet area, one would expect numerous transverse forehead creases — but there are none,” notes Dr. Placik, who hasn’t treated Kevin. “Plus, the lowered position of his eyebrows and skin excess in the upper eyelids make it even more plausible.”