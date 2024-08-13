He’s going through it! After being blindsided by his divorce — and seeing his pricey passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, tank at the box office, Kevin Costner is feeling the pinch. Not only did he funnel $38 million of his own money into the ill-fated western, but the 69-year-old also has to shell out $63,000 a month in child support to ex Christine Baumgartner, in addition to the reportedly large sum she received. Now an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that Christine, 50, is close to getting engaged to the Yellowstone star’s onetime bestie, Josh Connor!

“Kevin feels like he’s been stabbed in the back,” reveals the insider. “Kevin’s craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he’s hearing how happy Christine is.” (The Oscar winner’s own relationship with singer Jewel was short-lived.)

Making things worse? “Kevin feels like it’s his money paying for their new life,” adds the source. “It seemed toward the end that all he was to her was a bank account and it still feels that way.”