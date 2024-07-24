Kevin Costner isn’t wasting any time moving on from his divorce! The Yellowstone star, 69, is loving the single life in Aspen, Life & Style can exclusively reveal, and has gone out with several women recently. “He does have some rules, though,” says an insider. “Kevin’s not opposed to dating an actress, but he wants a woman who wants to be loved — not one who’s on the fence about having a real relationship. She must love kids, have a career of some kind, and she must be open to signing a prenup.”

No surprise there, seeing as how the actor’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner tried to get out of hers after they split up. Adds the insider: “There’s no wiggle room on that one.”