Kelly Clarkson is longing to make music with suddenly single Kevin Costner — and sources exclusively tell Life & Style she’s jockeying for the Yellowstone star to ask her out on a date.

“She’s crushing on him big time and making it known in his circle that she’d like to date him if he’s game,” says a source.

Now that the 69-year-old is back on the market after his 2023 split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, sources say the 42-year-old daytime TV host is scoping him out for her first serious romance since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022.

“She thinks he’d be perfect,” says the insider. “He shares her love of ranch life and the Old West, and she thinks he has real depth!”

The pair had “instant” chemistry when the Oscar winner appeared on Kelly’s talk show last month to promote his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga, a source says.

“Everyone noticed how well they got along, and now Kelly can’t stop talking about him,” our source reveals. “She likes a guy with a little mileage on him and she thinks Kevin’s a sweetheart and a gentleman!”

After a nasty divorce from her 47-year-old music manager ex, Kevin’s $250 million net worth would be an undeniable step up for the newly slimmed-down American Idol alum, who recently admitted she lost 60 lbs on diet drugs.

“Kelly is feeling really good these days. She’s much flirtier and she poured it on thick for Kevin,” says a source. “She insists she doesn’t give a hoot how much money a man’s got, but a man with a bank balance bigger than hers would be a welcome change. She hopes he’ll take the hint!”