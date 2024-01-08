Kevin Costner has been one of Hollywood’s leading men since the late 1980s, starring in such hits as Field of Dreams, The Bodyguard and Bull Durham. After getting a career resurrection thanks to the Paramount+ series Yellowstone in 2018, fans today are wondering if he’s had plastic surgery to maintain his good looks.

“In this life you never say never but I never felt the need for plastic surgery,” Kevin told USA Today in 2003.

The Oscar winner revealed his secret to staying youthful and fit in a 2017 interview. “I’ve been real lucky about a lot of things in my life, but one of the things has been this ability to stay healthy,” he told GQ Australia, “I think one of the big things that helps me is that I don’t sit it out. I move.”

Scroll down to see Kevin Costner’s transformation over the years.