Lionel Richie 'Swooning' Over 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood (EXCL)

Carrie Underwood has plenty of nerves as she takes Katy Perry’s hot seat on American Idol, but she’s got a number one fan in fellow judge Lionel Richie, who’s crushing hard on the married country star, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He’s crushing on her big time and looking forward to getting to know her,” the source says.

“He thinks Carrie is the best thing that’s happened to Idol in a long time, and he can’t wait to work with her, side by side.”

Carrie, 41, is set to make her return to the show 20 years after she won the fourth season of the singing competition in 2005 – this time as a judge! She has previously returned as a mentor to the would-be idols and also performed during the show’s 2022 season finale.

The “Before He Cheats” singer will join Lionel, 75, and fellow country star Luke Bryan to form the newest season’s panel.

About her upcoming gig, the country singer told SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour on Wednesday, August 28: “I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind.”

“I think that’s the whole point ’cause people are coming in, and you know … it’s dreams,” she told host Buzz Brainard.

“You’re a part of somebody’s story from that moment on. I think it’s important to be honest, but I think it’s also very important to be kind. Hopefully, I can marry all of those together.”

Carrie knows more than most about how difficult and rewarding the quest for stardom on the show can be, which has cojudge Lionel excited about the prospect of sharing the proverbial gavel with the singer.

“He loves her voice and looks to match.”

The legendary “Stuck on You” singer and record producer recently told Fox News Digital, “I want Carrie to come in and find her person out there, her person.”

“I’m very happy they got Carrie, because … we want someone who is going to bring their light to the table.”

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Not to take anything away from pop sensation Katy, 39, Lionel insists he just wants Carrie to be her own judge and bring her own persona to the show. “There’s only one Katy … let me just make that statement clear,” he added.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer has been renewing her wildly popular Reflection residency since 2021, which may cause conflicts with her filming of the show, although things seem to be working out behind the scenes.

The insider continues: “One thing’s for sure, Lionel’s going to have her back.”

Despite Carrie tying the knot with Mike Fisher in 2010, Lionel “can’t help but swoon and tell people she’s the most beautiful, talented singer he’s set eyes on in many a year.”

The source assures that “He knows she’s married.”

However, they also say “If she wasn’t already attached [to hubby Mike Fisher] and he wasn’t in a relationship [with Lisa Parigi], anything would be possible, or so Lionel’s vain enough to think.”

“He’s still the hopeless romantic he ever was.”