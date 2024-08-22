Katy Perry went through hell on American Idol and is thrilled to be away from it, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. And though she doesn’t envy Carrie Underwood for taking over the judge spot, the insider reveals that she’s keeping a close eye on the season 4 champion.

“It was the worst job Katy’s ever had, from the vile trolling, the vicious backbiting and gossip going on behind the scenes,” the source says. “Certain people didn’t want to work. It was frustrating because Katy is a professional and there’s nothing lazy about her, and she doesn’t like wasting time, especially hers. She certainly made a fortune, but she’s glad to be gone.”

The pop star, 39, announced in February that season 22 of American Idol, which ended in May, would be her last time judging the competition alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying, Jimmy? I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

Katy did bring new music to the world months later, releasing the bubblegum pop and dance track “Woman’s World” — her first song since 2020 — on July 11. It was dropped as the lead single to her upcoming seventh studio album, 143. However, the song received poor reviews from critics. It has also been shrouded in controversy, as Katy collaborated with producer and songwriter Dr. Luke, whom Kesha accused of sexual assault.

Additionally, many fans were disappointed in the “Woman’s World” music video, which seemed to parody female empowerment anthems. Katy defended the video by claiming that it was supposed to be “satire.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“She probably blames her comeback disappointment on the backlash she got for the Idol disaster,” the insider says of the “Roar” singer’s rocky return to music. Throughout her time on the singing competition, Katy was the subject of multiple controversies, including a 2023 incident where she made a joke that seemingly mom-shamed a contestant.

Five months after Katy’s announcement that she would be exiting American Idol, the show revealed that Carrie, 41, would take over the role in season 23.

“CARRIE! From #AmericanIdol hopeful, to global icon…to IDOL judge! Home-grown superstar @carrieunderwood will join us for season 8,” American Idol wrote on Instagram. The announcement included a video of the singer reflecting on the competition and everything that has happened since she won the show in 2005.

“I remember being at home in my little house in Checotah and seeing that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, ‘If you wanna go, I’ll drive you,’” Carrie recalled. “I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show. I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve accomplished since.”

Though the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker has been through the competition as a contestant and returned as a mentor, this will be her first time as a judge. Katy thinks the Idol alum will need a shoulder to lean on, the insider shares.

“She thinks Carrie’s a good kid and wishes her nothing but the best, but she’s walking into a viper’s nest,” the source concludes. “Katy’s offering her to call anytime for advice because Carrie will need it.”