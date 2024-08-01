What Is Carrie Underwood's Net Worth? How She Earns Money

She is ~The Champion~! Carrie Underwood became one of the biggest names in country music after she won American Idol season 4 in 2005. Between nine albums, dozens of endorsements and a lucrative deal with NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker has built herself a high net worth in the years since her debut. Now, Carrie is set to return to her roots as Katy Perry’s replacement on the judges’ panel in American Idol season 25.

What Is Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth?

Carrie has an estimated net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Carrie Underwood Earn Money?

Carrie auditioned for American Idol in St. Louis, Missouri, with a cover of Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” During the competition, judge Simon Cowell predicted that she would not only be favored to win the season but would also outsell other Idol winners — both of which came true.

After winning season 4 in May 2005, Carrie released her first album, Some Hearts, in November 2005. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. She has since gone on to release eight additional albums through the years, featuring the No. 1 singles “Before He Cheats,” “Inside Your Heaven,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “So Small,” “All-American Girl,” “Last Name,” “Just a Dream,” “Cowboy Casanova,” “Temporary Home,” “Undo It,” “Good Girl,” “Blown Away,” “Something in the Water,” “Heartbeat” and “Church Bells.”

In addition to music, Carrie had a brief acting career with roles in How I Met Your Mother, Soul Surfer and The Sound of Music Live! She’s also an author, having published her debut lifestyle book, Find Your Path, in 2020.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Carrie has earned millions of dollars in endorsements through the years, according to CNW. Her biggest deals have been with Skechers, Target, Nintendo, Olay, Nicole by OPI, Hershey’s, Almay and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Her partnership with Dick’s included the release of her clothing line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, in 2015.

What Is Carrie Underwood’s Sunday Night Football Salary?

The “Good Girl” singer has been the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football since 2013, and fans have come to love her performance of the theme song. She reportedly earns $1 million per week for singing “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” according to Sportskeeda. That adds up to $18 million, as the NFL season lasts 18 weeks.

Carrie Underwood Is Returning to ‘American Idol’ as a Judge

Five months after Katy announced that she was leaving American Idol following the end of season 24, the show announced that Carrie would be stepping up to replace the “Wide Awake” singer as a judge in season 25.

“CARRIE! From #AmericanIdol hopeful, to global icon…to IDOL judge! Home-grown superstar @carrieunderwood will join us for season 8,” American Idol wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the singer reflecting on the competition and everything that has happened since then.

“I remember being at home in my little house in Checotah and seeing that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, ‘If you wanna go, I’ll drive you,’” Carrie recalled. “I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show. I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve accomplished since.”