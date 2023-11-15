With a career spanning more than 15 years, Carrie Underwood has taken on many different sectors of the entertainment industry … including the sports world. The American Idol winner has been singing the theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football since 2013 and she’s raked in a hefty penny for the gig. So, how much does she make?

How Much Does Carrie Underwood Make for Sunday Night Football?

Carrie reportedly makes $1 million per week for singing “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” according to SportsKeeda.com. With the NFL season lasting 18 weeks, that means the singer makes $18 million per season.

In addition to her recording of the song, she also appears in visuals that play at the beginning of the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

“Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play,” Carrie said ahead of the 2023 season. “I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can’t wait for another season of football!”

Who Else Has Sung the Sunday Night Football Theme Song?

NBC got the rights to Sunday Night Football in 2006 and began curating its own music catalog for the broadcast. Pink was the first artist to sing the SNF theme song that season. In 2007, she was replaced by Faith Hill, who took over until 2013, which is when Carrie jumped in the slot.

“Amazing 2 have been part of SNF – an honor,” Faith tweeted in April 2013. “I’ve just let everyone there know it’s time 2 let someone else rock the open.”

Less than one month after Faith announced her departure, Carrie came in as her replacement. “For me, it seemed like something fun to do,” the country star gushed at the time. “Especially seeing Faith get that hype before the game. It seemed like a good fit and a good time.”

What Is the Sunday Night Football Theme Song?

The Sunday Night Football theme song, “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night,” is a reworking of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Pink and Faith both sang this version during their tenures with the program.

The theme song stayed the same when Carrie arrived in 2013, but she changed things up for the 2016 season when she belted out a new track called “Oh, Sunday Night.” The song was a reworked version of Carrie’s own hit “Somethin’ Bad.” In 2018, the theme song changed to “Game On,” but when it received criticism from viewers, the original “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” was brought back in 2019.

What Is Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth?

Carrie’s net worth is estimated to be $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s career started after she won American Idol in 2005.

In addition to the money she earns from Sunday Night Football and her music, Carrie also takes in dough from her tours and Las Vegas residency. She has her own fitness app, Fit52, and a number of endorsement deals, as well.