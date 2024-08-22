“Rise” singer Katy Perry is down in the dumps now that her long awaited comeback single is a huge pop flop, with critics and fans alike condemning the kitschy ditty. Commentators are calling the former American Idol judge’s campy tune, “Woman’s World,” “cringe,” “garbage” and “regressive, warmed over hell.”

Meanwhile, fans put the 39-year-old star on blast for collaborating with disgraced producer Dr. Luke, who settled a defamation lawsuit with Kesha last year after she accused him of rape — even though the tune has a theme of female empowerment!

Now Katy’s partner Orlando Bloom, 47, is struggling to deal with her despondent moods in the wake of the spectacular bomb, sources exclusively tell Life & Style. “Katy threw her heart and soul into this comeback so the fact that it’s being ridiculed and she’s taking all this heat for it is such a huge blow,” dishes an insider.

“She’s having a very hard time with this backlash, saying it’s totally unfair, and she’s desperate to do damage control,” an insider says. “She’s been in crisis meetings every day trying to figure a way to fix things but so far nothing seems to be working and it’s got her in a pretty bad headspace.”

Not even a luxe holiday with Orlando and their daughter, Daisy, who turns four this month, in St. Tropez could improve her mood. “Orlando is trying to lift her spirits with this fancy vacation but she’s in no mood to relax, and the poor guy is bearing the brunt of it,” dishes the source. “She’s trying to hold her head up but deep down, Katy is in free fall and totally panicked about how it’s all gone so horribly wrong.”

The “Roar” songbird previously announced she was leaving American Idol during the season 22 finale on May 19 to focus on her own music career. But now, her future as a hitmaker is no longer a sure thing.

Katy’s new album drops September 20, and sources say she’s worried it will also be a bust and is frantically working to tweak it. “This is not the dream comeback she envisioned, far from it,” adds the insider.