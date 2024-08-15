Orlando Bloom has found Katy Perry tough company of late, but his longtime friend exclusively tells Life & Style that he is in it for the long haul and helping lift her spirits the best way he knows how – which is lots and lots of sexy time!

“This [relationship] works because of the physical connection between Katy and Orlando and it’s the big thing they have in common in addition to being parents together,” the source explains to Life & Style. “Otherwise they’re radically different people with Katy being the ambitious, hard-charging, type-A personality and Orlando being extremely laid back, almost to a fault.”

After noting that Orlando, 47, is “not a heavy drinker or party animal,” the insider explains that “his vice is sex, plain and simple.” The source continues, “And that’s why it manages to work between him and Katy. The electricity between them is still there, still humming even with the challenges Katy has been facing as she tries to reignite her recording career.”

“The great thing about Orlando is that he doesn’t meddle in Katy’s world at all and is very happy with letting her call the shots and take the big risks that made her famous in the first place,” the insider says. “He doesn’t want or need the pressure and responsibility of advising her on that stuff, and he’s perfectly happy being the shoulder she can cry on when things don’t go her way.”

For Katy, 39, and Orlando, it “all comes down to the bedroom” for them. “That’s where Orlando truly shines,” the source shares. “He’s never had a problem satisfying Katy in that way and he’s very comfortable with the arrangement they have at the moment.”

While the source didn’t exactly say what Katy is dealing with, she hinted she was going through a difficult time when she was seen partying at a nightclub in Barcelona in July.

Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016, though called it quits in 2017. However, their split didn’t last wrong and they reconciled in 2018. The couple then took a major step in their relationship when they got engaged in February 2019.

“It was very sweet,” Katy shared about the proposal while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It was Valentine’s Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter.”

The “Firework” singer continued, “We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.”

They later welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Daisy, in August 2020. Despite experiencing many milestones in their relationship, Katy and Orlando still haven’t made it down the aisle.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In January, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that “there [didn’t] appear to be any plans in the works” when it came to a wedding. Meanwhile, their inner circle seemed concerned about the lack of effort they were putting into their relationship.

“They live together, but it does seem like they’re leading separate lives,” the source revealed. “Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line, while Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain.”