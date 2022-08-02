Family of five? Katy Perry “wants another child” with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 45, is “super supportive” of Katy’s desire to get pregnant, the insider adds. “They both are into expanding their family.”

The “Teenage Dream” artist, 37, “always said she wanted two kids — which she pretty much has now — but she would love nothing more than to give Daisy Dove and her big brother, Flynn, another sibling,” says the source.

Orlando shares Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The U.K. native and the former Victoria’s Secret model, 39, were married from 2010 to 2013.

Although Katy would “like to wait a while” and “plan it around her schedule,” the Grammy Award winner will be 38 in October, “so a part of her says the time to do it is now,” the insider explains.

Katy and Orlando, who began dating in 2016 and later got engaged in 2019, announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020. Since then, the A-list lovebirds have yet to reveal a photo of their daughter to the public. However, they are enjoying every moment of parenthood!

“She changed my life and still continues to change my life,” Katy gushed during a January 2021 Instagram Live.

“I think that you realize that when you become a mother … you just have to focus on being a mom,” the Santa Barbara, California, native continued. “And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom. So, a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world … I highly recommend it when you’re ready.”

For Orlando’s part, he’s thankful Daisy inherited her mom’s striking eyes! “It was funny because when she first came out it was like, ‘Oh she’s me. It’s a mini-me, but fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect,'” the Troy alum said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Then, she sort of looked a bit like my mom,” Orlando added, before joking, “So, then I got a little bit confused because Katy is breast-feeding this mini-me slash my mom slash who’s she gonna look like next?”

Beyond living their best lives with Daisy, Katy and Orlando have a positive coparenting relationship with Miranda and her husband, Snapchat cofounder Evan Spiegel.

“I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Miranda, who also shares sons Myles and Hart with Evan, 32, gushed during a November 2020 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other.”