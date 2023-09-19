Katy Perry’s “teenage dream” of being a musician turned into a multimillion-dollar career. The pop star, who is most known for her hit songs including “Teenage Dream,” “I Kissed a Girl” and “Firework,” racked up a huge net worth in the years since her breakthrough moment in 2008. However, in September 2023, she reached a new level of wealth when she sold her music catalog for more than $200 million.

What Is Katy Perry’s Net Worth?

Until September 2023, Katy Perry had a net worth of $330 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, that increased to $340 million after her music catalog sale, making her “one of the richest self-made women in America,” as Forbes noted.

How Does Katy Perry Make Money?

Much of Katy’s money comes from her album sales and touring. She rose to fame in 2008 with the release of her album One of the Boys, which included Top 10 hits “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot ‘n’ Cold.” With her second pop album, Teenage Dream in 2010, she became the only female singer to have five No. 1 hits on one record — “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.,” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).” Her other No. 1 singles include “Roar,” “Part of Me” and “Dark Horse.” In total, Katy has released six studio albums.

Aside from her music career, Katy rakes in money as a judge on American Idol. She joined ABC’s revival of the singing competition in 2018 with a $15 million salary, which was then reportedly increased to $25 million for subsequent seasons, according to CNW.

“I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got paid,” she said of her Idol salary in 2017. “And you know why? I got paid like more than like pretty much any guy that’s been on that show.”

Katy also started a Las Vegas residency called “Play” at Resorts World in 2021, which is set to wrap up in November. She made a reported $168 million for 32 shows, as Forbes reported. The singer is also an entrepreneur with two businesses — a shoe brand called Katy Perry Collections and a non-alcoholic beverage brand called De Soi.

How Much Did Katy Perry Sell Her Music Catalog For?

On September 18, 2023, Katy sold the rights to her music catalog to Litmus Music for a reported $225 million. The deal includes her five studio albums released under Capitol Records — One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM, Witness and Smile — with a combined 16 multiplatinum singles.

Still, the music catalog sale does not mean she’s done writing music. Katy admitted to Good Morning America in August 2023 that while she hasn’t released any music since her and partner Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove, was born in 2020, she’s definitely working on things.

“I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old,” she said. “I will be back, but let me get this right.”